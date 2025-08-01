Nasir Shah Inaugurates Independence Day And “Maarka E Haq” Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Sindh’s Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, officially launched the celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence Day and the “Maarka e Haq” at the Energy Department’s Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company (STDC) office by cutting a ceremonial cake.
The event was attended by Secretary Energy Mushtaq Soomro, CEO STDC Saleem Sheikh, Managing Director Thar Coal Energy board Tariq Shah, and Project Director SSEP Mahfooz Qazi, among other officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shah highlighted the significance of August as a month that reminds the nation of the sacrifices made by martyrs for the creation and protection of Pakistan. He said the STDC office had been beautifully decorated with colorful balloons and flags to mark the dual celebrations.
“This is the first government institution in Sindh to kick off the celebrations with such enthusiasm,” said Shah. “Our armed forces made the entire nation proud during the Battle for Truth,” he added, paying tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the operation.
Minister Shah also extended congratulations to the entire Energy Department team, especially STDC’s Saleem Sheikh, for organizing the event successfully.
He announced that celebrations have now officially begun across Sindh to mark both Independence Day and the Battle for Truth. “All government departments, roads, shopping malls, key buildings, and markets should be decorated with national flags and lights to reflect the spirit of patriotism,” Shah emphasized.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics3 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani13 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people23 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan23 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision23 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan53 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills53 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik53 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago