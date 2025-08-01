Open Menu

Nasir Shah Inaugurates Independence Day And “Maarka E Haq” Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Nasir Shah inaugurates Independence Day and “Maarka e Haq” celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Sindh’s Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, officially launched the celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence Day and the “Maarka e Haq” at the Energy Department’s Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company (STDC) office by cutting a ceremonial cake.

The event was attended by Secretary Energy Mushtaq Soomro, CEO STDC Saleem Sheikh, Managing Director Thar Coal Energy board Tariq Shah, and Project Director SSEP Mahfooz Qazi, among other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shah highlighted the significance of August as a month that reminds the nation of the sacrifices made by martyrs for the creation and protection of Pakistan. He said the STDC office had been beautifully decorated with colorful balloons and flags to mark the dual celebrations.

“This is the first government institution in Sindh to kick off the celebrations with such enthusiasm,” said Shah. “Our armed forces made the entire nation proud during the Battle for Truth,” he added, paying tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the operation.

Minister Shah also extended congratulations to the entire Energy Department team, especially STDC’s Saleem Sheikh, for organizing the event successfully.

He announced that celebrations have now officially begun across Sindh to mark both Independence Day and the Battle for Truth. “All government departments, roads, shopping malls, key buildings, and markets should be decorated with national flags and lights to reflect the spirit of patriotism,” Shah emphasized.

