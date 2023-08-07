Open Menu

Nasir Shah Inaugurates Low-cost Housing Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that 4,000 ready-to-live low-cost houses on 250 acres will be given in Scheme 45 Tesar Town under Malir Development Authority (MDA)

He said that people with low incomes would be able to fulfil their dream of owning their house.

He said this on the occasion of the low-cost housing scheme inauguration.

Nasir Hussain Shah also announced that the Sindh government would give 3500 plots to the families of martyrs.

Advisor to CM Sindh Faraz Lakhani, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, PPP leader Najmi Alam, and dignitaries from various town chairmen and cities were also present in the ceremony.

