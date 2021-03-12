Sindh Minister for Local Government, Information and Forest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday inaugurated Sukkur People's Urban Forest spread over 110 acres with length of 4.2 kilometers that lies between banks of Dadu and Rice Canals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government, Information and Forest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday inaugurated Sukkur People's Urban Forest spread over 110 acres with length of 4.2 kilometers that lies between banks of Dadu and Rice Canals.

The 300 feet wide Peoples Urban Forest between the two major canals, starts from city point and ends at Sukkur bye pass near Airport. About 32 species of trees has been planted including Tweta Kaner, Amaltas, Sukh Chain, Neem, Tipopia, Talhi, Bottle Brush, Suhanjhro, Injeer, Gul-e-Nashter, Tacoma, Simbal Jacaranda, Tabobia, Peeple and others.

It was informed that lift irrigation mode would be used to irrigate the forest plants. The facilities of 10 feet walking track, 10 feet cycling track, sitting area, log huts and grass lawn would also be developed in the forest, while plan has been conceived to install 272 solar lights in the forest to keep it illuminated in the evening for visitors. Addressing the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government has envisaged to develop urban forests in major cities of the province.

He said that Sukkur is second after Karachi where urban forests have been inaugurated today. " I am glad that today project has been inaugurated. The credit goes to Chief Conservator Forest Dr. Abdul Jabbar Qazi, Conservator Forest Saleem Vistro and their team for completing this project. He said that land where urban forest has been developed, retrieved from the encroachers and it was declared as urban forest. He said that no formal scheme was prepared for this project and forest department team had made it possible in limited funds.

He added that tree plantation would be carried out in other parts of district He said that on 15th March 2021 100000 sampling would be planted in Hyderabad. He said that planting a tree is a great charity and invited philanthropist to play their role in making Sindh green. Apart from urban forest project, Sindh government has launched making Sindh green project with a cost 599.944 million and green Pakistan project with Sindh government share of Rs. 3016.350 million. He said that Sukkur peoples project is gift for the people of city and it would be made complete family recreational spot with the additional facilities. He said, I congratulate people of Sukkur for getting Peoples Urban Project after projects like Women University, Arore University and NICVD, the minister maintained and added that Sindh government was committed to serve the people and journey of development would continue in the province. The Minister assured that additional funds and human resources would be provided to project administration while schemes would be approved for the existing project. He appealed to the citizens of Sukkur to own this project as it will add to the beauty of Sindh's third largest city.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahessar, Deputy Commissioner Rana Tasawer and others were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the Chief Conservator Forest Sindh Dr. Abdul Jabbar Qazi briefed in detail about the peoples urban forest Sukkur and said that project needed maintenance for at least five years until saplings grown into trees. He said that human resources and necessary machinery is also required.