Nasir Shah inspects site of new Sukkur-Rohri bridge

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with President Sindh Local Councils Syed Kumel Hyder Shah and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar inspected site for construction of new Sukkur-Rohri bridge over river Indus here on Sunday.

The local government Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to prepare feasibility report as soon as possible so that construction work could be stated. It may mentioned that the new bridge will be constructed at the zero point of Sukkur within the limits of Rohri.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah instructed DC that two separate feasibility reports should be prepared one under public-private partnership mode and other Sindh government level.

The bridges connecting Sukkur and Rohri are old. The Sindh government is planning to build a new bridge to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate the residents of the twin cities, the minister added. He aid that new bridge will be built on the Indus near Rohri, which will enhance the beauty of both the historic cities and facilitate public transportation