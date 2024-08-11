Nasir Shah lauds minorities' role in national development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while lauding the role of minorities, said that minorities had an important role in the educational, social and economic development of the country. He said that PPP had always protected the rights of the minorities.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the provincial minister said that the inclusion of the minorities in government jobs was also ensured. He said that the purpose of observing the Minorities Day was to acknowledge their role and services in the development of the country.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country the Constitution of 1973 in which equal rights were granted to the people living in Pakistan.

He said that the protection of lives, property and rights of the minorities were top priority of the Sindh government.