Nasir Shah lauds performance of Sindhi govt

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government has performed better in comparison to the other provinces, said a release issued here on Saturday.

Nasir Hussain Shah said Sindh has given a 20 percent increase in the government employees' salaries, while the minimum wage of workers in the province has been increased to 25,000.

He said the Sindh chief minister has presented a favourable budget, which has a net of benefits, especially for the common man along with a web of development schemes. The Minister also condoled with PPP leader Khursheed Shah on the demise of his nephew Syed Haris Shah.