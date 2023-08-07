Nasir Shah launches Economy Housing Project for low income households

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Housing & Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, launched Public Economy Housing Project under which 4,000 housing units will be provided to low-income households

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government and Housing & Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, launched Public Economy Housing Project under which 4,000 housing units will be provided to low-income households.

Under the project one unit bungalows of 80, 100, 120 and 200 square foot would be constructed over an area of 250 acres in Scheme 45 Tesar Town under Malir Development Authority, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The minister while addressing the inaugural ceremony said that the scheme was envisaged under Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision of providing maximum relief to the people and facilities at their doorstep and it would enable the households with low income to fulfill dream of their own house.

Nasir Shah at the occasion announced that on the directives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sindh government would also allot 3500 plots to the families of martyrs of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and civil society activists who fall prey to incidents of terrorism.

Another low-cost housing scheme for lower income group had already been inaugurated a few days earlier under Karachi Development Authority, the LG minister said.

Appreciating efforts of MDA officers the minister hoped that the scheme would be completed on time while maintaining quality and transparency.

Director General MDA Muhammad Yasin Shar termed it a historic day for the authority as it was going to fulfil dream of lower income families of their own home.

He said that the scheme was not less than a gift to the people of Karachi while the MDA would expand the scope of service to the public in coming days.

Secretary MDA Muhammad Irfan briefing on this occasion informed that one unit bungalows of 80, 100, 120 and 200 sq ft would be developed for low income people.

He said that the construction work has already started on the site while work on basic utilities like water, electricity, gas and street lights along with wide roads was also continue on priority basis.

Installation of modern cameras was another feature of the project to ensure security for the residents while petrol pump, highway link gate and modern parking facilities were also part of the project for the convenience of the residents, he informed.

Adviser to CM Sindh Faraz Lakhani, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, PPP leader Najami Alam, chairmen of various TMCs and notables were present in the ceremony.