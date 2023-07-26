Open Menu

Nasir Shah Offers Condolence To Salman Murad Over Grand Father's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Provincial Minister for Local Government Sayed Nasir Shah expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Haji Murad Ali, grandfather of Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and paid tribute to this family for their services to the party

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government Sayed Nasir Shah expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Haji Murad Ali, grandfather of Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and paid tribute to this family for their services to the party.

Nasir Shah prayed to Allah Almighty for the forgiveness of the departed soul and said that may Almighty Allah grant the deceased a high place in Janat-ul-Firdous and give patience to the bereaved family.

