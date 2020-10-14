Nasir Shah orders for cleanliness, lighting on roads, buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday directed that cleanliness, lightnings on roads and streets, and provision of water should be ensured before month of Rabi-ul- Awal.

Presiding over a meeting with officials of the local Government Sukkur here, the minister directed the municipal officers to ensure cleanliness at the spots, road, government buildings and all places where religious gatherings will be organised besides the routes of rallies.

The minister also directed the officers of the Sukkur Municipal Administration to ensure regular water supply and cleaning of choked sewerage lines.

He warned officers concerned that no inefficiency would be tolerated in connection with the provision of Municipal services.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah ordered all the Taluka Administrators to personally supervise all arrangements made for provision of maximum facilities to the citizens