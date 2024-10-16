Nasir Shah Reaffirms Sindh Govt’s Commitment To Skill Development Of Youth
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday, said that our youth are the future of Pakistan and Sindh government was attaching top priority to skill development and employment of the youth.
He expressed the views while addressing the first All Karachi Inter-University Speech Competition at NUML Karachi Campus North Nazimabad.
According to a statement issued here, 38 students from over 20 universities of the metropolis taken part in the competition.
Minister Nasir Shah emphasized the key role of competition in nurturing talents of youth and said, “Listening to the speeches of the youth in the university, I realized that our youth have immense potential. Seeing the talents of the youth, one realizes that the future of Pakistan is in safe hands.”
The government values the institutions that highlight the talents of the youth and also gives them full support as positive activities in educational institutions can improve the society, he said and added that the government was making all possible efforts for ensuring educational activities for the youth.
Nasir Shah said that the building of NUML University will be solarized so that the students here could carry on learning process in a calm environment sans of power supply interruptions.
Positive and people-friendly policies of the government are improving image of the country while confidence of foreign and domestic investors has not only been restored but is also increasing rapidly, the minster said and urged the people particularly youth of the country to ignore the negative propaganda made by anti-national elements about Pakistan and even reject it completely.
The Regional Director NUML, Brigadier (r) Ali Haider Kazmi, addressing the event highlighted proactive role of the university in promoting positive activities among the youth and developing their leadership skills and today's event is also a link in the same chain.
