Nasir Shah Removes Central, Korangi Districts Municipal Commissioners

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:19 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday removed Central and Korangi districts municipal commissioners and warned Karachi Water and Sewerage board managing director for addressing the public complaints regarding water supply and sewerage on priority.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding development schemes of Karachi, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for education and Labor Saeed Ghani, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh and Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, General Secretary Karachi Division Javed Nagori, presidents, general secretaries and information secretaries of all districts of Karachi Division.

Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, KMC Administrator Laeq Ahmed were also present on the occasion. The administrators of all DMCs, municipal commissioners, and KMC senior officers, Karachi Water Board and other department were also present. The meeting reviewed the ongoing development works in Karachi.

The PPP office holders complained about the Karachi Water Board officers saying that they did not listen to them in solving public complaints about water supply and sewerage issues.

The minister directed that all ongoing development projects should be completed within the stipulated time and officers to conduct such meetings on district level to strengthen coordination.

