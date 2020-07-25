Nasir Shah reviews arrangements for disposal of offal on Eid Ul Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday held an important meeting to finalize the arrangements for disposal of offal during Eid-ul-Adha.

The minister on the occasion said that the district chairmen, KMC and all other local government departments should be taken on board to dispose of the remains of the sacrificed animals.

All the support of Sindh government is with the elected local body representatives, according to a news release here.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government has decided to give a special grant of Rs 10 million to each DMC for smooth and clean execution of the sacrificial process.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Secretary Roshan Sheikh, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalawani, Solid Waste MD Kashif Gulzar, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Mayors, Central Municipality Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Korangi Chairman Nair Raza and East Chairman Moeed Anwar.

Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh told the Sindh Local Government Minister that in all the districts, places have been allotted in each Union Council for animal sacrifice.

He said the first priority would be to dispose of the remains at specific places within the city and arrangements would be made to bury the sacrificial offals at the landfill sites under Plan B.

Moreover, he said that a comprehensive and integrated strategy has been formulated in consultation with all stakeholders.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that the launch of the pre-sacrifice clean-up drive is a good effort which will have long lasting results.

Syed Nasir Shah told the Sindh Local Government Secretary that in order to avoid any hassle and difficulty in the days of sacrifice, the solid waste department should maintain proper liaison with the district chairmen, as only a joint strategy can work together successfully.

He directed MD Solid Waste to finalize the arrangements in all the districts. Directing the Commissioner Karachi, the Minister local Government said that the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts should make regular visits to their areas to get rid of the trend of individual sacrifice and the spread of filth.