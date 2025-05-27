Open Menu

Nasir Shah Terms Approval Of 270 MW Solar Projects As Key Progress Towards Cheap Electricity

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap electricity

Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday, stated that the approval of 270 MW solar power projects by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is a significant progress towards provision of low cost energy to consumers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday, stated that the approval of 270 MW solar power projects by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is a significant progress towards provision of low cost energy to consumers.

Out of the approved projects, a 150 MW solar project will be established in Deh Methaghar while the other 120 MW solar project will be set up in Deh Halkani, both located in District West of Karachi, he informed while chairing a meeting at the Energy Department, said a statement issued here.

The minister said that approval of these solar projects will not only assist in providing affordable electricity to the public but will also help in controlling load shedding in Karachi.

The approval represents significant progress towards Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision of providing affordable electricity to the public, he said and directed officials to expedite the pace of work on all ongoing public relief projects for their completion in the set time frame so that their benefits could reach the people at the earliest.

Recent Stories

Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 20 ..

Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards

1 minute ago
 Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects ..

Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahs ..

Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Group ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..

27 minutes ago
 Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolvi ..

Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE

27 minutes ago
 Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: ..

Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker M ..

1 minute ago
Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in l ..

Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies

1 minute ago
 Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industria ..

Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units

21 minutes ago
 1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

21 minutes ago
 Steps taken to provide best services to railway pa ..

Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi

21 minutes ago
 CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory tha ..

CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marita ..

3 minutes ago

Salman Agha promises ‘fearless but not careless’ cricket as T20I captain

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan