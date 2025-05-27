Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap electricity

Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday, stated that the approval of 270 MW solar power projects by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is a significant progress towards provision of low cost energy to consumers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday, stated that the approval of 270 MW solar power projects by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is a significant progress towards provision of low cost energy to consumers.

Out of the approved projects, a 150 MW solar project will be established in Deh Methaghar while the other 120 MW solar project will be set up in Deh Halkani, both located in District West of Karachi, he informed while chairing a meeting at the Energy Department, said a statement issued here.

The minister said that approval of these solar projects will not only assist in providing affordable electricity to the public but will also help in controlling load shedding in Karachi.

The approval represents significant progress towards Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision of providing affordable electricity to the public, he said and directed officials to expedite the pace of work on all ongoing public relief projects for their completion in the set time frame so that their benefits could reach the people at the earliest.