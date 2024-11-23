Nasir Shah Terms IDEAS-24 Successful Event, 82 Agreements Worth Blns Of Rupees Signed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Shah has termed the recently held International Defence Exhibition and Seminars (IDEAS-2024) a successful event that would prove to be fruitful for country's economic development.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, Nasir Shah said IDEAS-24 was pride for Pakistan and as many as 82 agreements worth billions of rupees were signed for purchase and sale of defence, war and military equipment.
Shah said that IDEAS 2024 was an important milestone in the defence market for exhibition, sales, joint ventures, outsourcing and technical cooperation.
He said the IDEAS-2024 paved the way for international cooperation, new trade opportunities, and the development of local industry for the development of Pakistan’s defense market.
Nasir Shah said that Defence Exhibition, IDEAS-2024 highlights the progress in Pakistan’s defence and technical expertise with the best forum.
Provincial minister said that there were immense opportunities for investment and joint ventures in the country. The Pakistani economy is moving towards positive indicators, the minister added.
Pakistan is playing its unique role in establishing peace and fighting terrorism around the world with immense sacrifices, Syed Nasir Shah said.
He said that Pakistan was moving towards development, while a provincial government was trying to attack the capital city of Islamabad through mob by using government equipment and machinery.
He said that on the other hand, a non-political woman from the same party wants to spoil Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia.
Shah said that terrorists had killed innocent passengers in Parachinar and the KP provincial government was preparing to attack Islamabad. He said that the entire leadership of the PTI is following the philosophy of its 'anarchist' founder.
He termed PTI as an Anarchist group which always try unsuccessfully to create chaos and uncertainty in the country.
Nasir Shah said such kind of chaos will not be tolerated in Pakistan and rioters should not be allowed to hold sit-ins and disrupt the law and order situation, Syed Nasir Shah added.
Recent Stories
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youngster hir to death by tractor-trolley21 minutes ago
-
Women's inter-collegiate athletics competitions held21 minutes ago
-
Police recover 29 stolen bikes, 9 valuable phones31 minutes ago
-
7 people injured in road mishap31 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi contacts PTI Chairman on IHC's orders31 minutes ago
-
Indian troops granted impunity to commit killings, other atrocities in IIOJK: Hurriyat parties31 minutes ago
-
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad44 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Police Lines ahead of high-profile Belarus delegation visit1 hour ago
-
Fans, media pay heartfelt tributes to Waheed Murad on his 41st death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Fatima Khan criticizes Bushra Bibi's video remarks as 'diplomatic blunder'1 hour ago
-
DC convenes meeting to discuss water scarcity issues in Jamshoro1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam suspends key officials over HIV outbreak during dialysis at Nishtar hospital2 hours ago