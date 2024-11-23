Open Menu

Nasir Shah Terms IDEAS-24 Successful Event, 82 Agreements Worth Blns Of Rupees Signed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Shah has termed the recently held International Defence Exhibition and Seminars (IDEAS-2024) a successful event that would prove to be fruitful for country's economic development.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Nasir Shah said IDEAS-24 was pride for Pakistan and as many as 82 agreements worth billions of rupees were signed for purchase and sale of defence, war and military equipment.

Shah said that IDEAS 2024 was an important milestone in the defence market for exhibition, sales, joint ventures, outsourcing and technical cooperation.

He said the IDEAS-2024 paved the way for international cooperation, new trade opportunities, and the development of local industry for the development of Pakistan’s defense market.

Nasir Shah said that Defence Exhibition, IDEAS-2024 highlights the progress in Pakistan’s defence and technical expertise with the best forum.

Provincial minister said that there were immense opportunities for investment and joint ventures in the country. The Pakistani economy is moving towards positive indicators, the minister added.

Pakistan is playing its unique role in establishing peace and fighting terrorism around the world with immense sacrifices, Syed Nasir Shah said.

He said that Pakistan was moving towards development, while a provincial government was trying to attack the capital city of Islamabad through mob by using government equipment and machinery.

He said that on the other hand, a non-political woman from the same party wants to spoil Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia.

Shah said that terrorists had killed innocent passengers in Parachinar and the KP provincial government was preparing to attack Islamabad. He said that the entire leadership of the PTI is following the philosophy of its 'anarchist' founder.

He termed PTI as an Anarchist group which always try unsuccessfully to create chaos and uncertainty in the country.

Nasir Shah said such kind of chaos will not be tolerated in Pakistan and rioters should not be allowed to hold sit-ins and disrupt the law and order situation, Syed Nasir Shah added.

