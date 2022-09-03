UrduPoint.com

Nasir Shah Took Aerial View Of Flood Hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Nasir Shah took aerial view of flood hit areas

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday took an ariel view of the flood hit areas and monitored the relief and rescue operations at Larkana, Sukkur, Qamber Shahdadkot and Shikarpur

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday took an ariel view of the flood hit areas and monitored the relief and rescue operations at Larkana, Sukkur, Qamber Shahdadkot and Shikarpur. MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal and Chairman Local Council Association Sindh Syed Kamil Haider Shah were also with the minister.

On this occasion, Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that rains and floods have caused havoc in Sindh.

Due to the rains, lakhs of acres of land have come under water and standing crops have been destroyed.

Nisar Shah said that the government was making efforts for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-stricken people and in this regard, all available resources were being utilized to help mitigate their sufferings.

