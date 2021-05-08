Nasir Shah urges people to follow corona SOPs

Minister for Information, Housing & Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday said that people should follow the SOPs issued by the NCOC and the provincial government to contain spread of coronavirus

He expressed such views here in the statement regarding the third wave of coronavirus.

The third wave of coronavirus is extremely dangerous, he warned the people, adding that the situation has reached an alarming stage.

Due to this situation, the Federal and provincial governments have taken tough decisions, the provincial minister reiterated, saying that people should be careful and stay at home and should not go out unnecessarily after 6 o'clock.

Get vaccinated at vaccination centers in the different districts of province established by Sindh government, he advised the people, urging to keep yourself safe and save yours too.