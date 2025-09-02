Open Menu

Nasir Shah Urges Residents Of Riverine Areas To Move To Safe Locations Due To Risk Of Super Flood

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:16 PM

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday warned that there is a serious risk of a super flood in Sindh, with a major flood wave expected to pass through Guddu Barrage within the next one to two days

He appealed to residents of the riverine (katcha) areas to immediately move to safer places or established relief camps.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah emphasized that “prevention is better than regret.” He added that if people move now, they will be able to reach safe locations, but if there is heavy rainfall or an unusual situation arises, sudden evacuation will become very difficult.

The minister further stated that elected representatives, under the directions of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, are present everywhere to assist the people.

He added that, under the guidance of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Faryal Talpur, the Sindh government is fully active across the province.

“The Sindh government is doing its part. We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone,” Nasir Shah assured. “We are hopeful that the situation will remain under control, but we strongly urge citizens to cooperate with the administration in taking precautionary measures.”

