Nasir Shah Urges Residents Of Riverine Areas To Move To Safe Locations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:29 PM

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has warned that there is a serious risk of a super flood in Sindh, with a major flood wave expected to pass through Guddu Barrage within the next one to two days

He appealed to residents of the riverine (katcha) areas to immediately move to safer places or established relief camps.

According to the press release issued by Ministry’s Director Media Management, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah emphasized that “prevention is better than regret.

He said if people move now, they will be able to reach safe locations, but if there is heavy rainfall or an unusual situation arises, sudden evacuation will become very difficult.

“The Sindh government is doing its part. We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone. We are hopeful that the situation will remain under control, but we strongly urge citizens to cooperate with the administration in taking precautionary measures,” Nasir Shah assured.

