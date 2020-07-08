Nasir Shah visits city to review situation after rain

Minister for Local Government, Information, Forest and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh, Project Director CLICK Zubair Channa and officials of Solid Waste Management Board visited the city to review the situation after rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government, Information, Forest and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh, Project Director CLICK Zubair Channa and officials of Solid Waste Management board visited the city to review the situation after rain.

On the occasion, Nasir Shah while visiting different streets instructed the officers for immediate de-watering and cleaning of nullahs, said a statement on Wednesday.

The local government minister also visited storm water drains and drains in Fishery.

He said 38 major drains of the city were under the management of KMC and cleaning of these drains was its responsibility.

He pointed out that Sindh chief minister had allocated special grant for cleaning of nullahs of DMCs.

Nasir said the waste should also be disposed of as soon as possible so that people could be relieved from the problems of sanitation and drainage.

He said water accumulated on the roads not only causes traffic jams but also wastes the time and fuel of the citizens. Therefore, drainage of rainwater from streets is essential to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he added.

He appealed the people to fully cooperate with the traffic police to proper deal with the situation of traffic jam and show patience.

The minister said K Electric had been requested not to carry out load shedding during monsoon as a large number of people prefer to stay at home due to COVID19.

Nasir Hussain Shah also spoke to the people on the occasion and issued instructions to the officers on the spot.