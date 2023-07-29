Nasir Shah visits procession routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday paid a visit to Sukkur.

According to details, the minister along with high officers including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur and other officers and inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions.

Talking to media, Syed Nasir Ali Shah expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that administration and organizers cooperated a lot. He is himself monitoring the entire situation, he added.

Shah said that security is on high alert and efforts are being done to make security fool proof. He also said that police and Rangers are doing their job very well and hoped that no bad incident would take place on the day.