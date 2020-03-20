UrduPoint.com
Nasir Shah Visits Sukkur Quarantine Centre

Fri 20th March 2020

Nasir Shah visits Sukkur quarantine centre

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Religious Affairs, Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that over 1,000 zaireen from Iran and Iraq staying at the Sukkur camp, who are being provided with all the necessary facilities along with medical assistance.

While visiting the quarantine here on Friday, he directed the Commissioner Sukkur to ensure fumigation besides increasing the number of volunteers at the Sukkur quarantine and set up a round -the-clock medical camp.

He also directed the deputy commissioner, Sukkur, to create a WhatsApp group for the Zaireen to provide them with regular messages to keep them motivated and informed about the health challenges.

Syed Nasir Shah said the quarantine was being provided with fresh food, milk, WiFi and toys for the children. He said that ration would be provided to the families of those under quarantine in their houses.

