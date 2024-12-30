Nasirabad Police recover big fireworks cache

The Nasirabad Police on Monday arrested an accused with a large consignment of fireworks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Nasirabad Police on Monday arrested an accused with a large consignment of fireworks.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, a Naseerabad Police team during checking stopped a suspicious vehicle and recovered over 1180 fireworks items from it.

The police also recovered a pistol from the accused Muhammad Umar, besides impounding the vehicle, the spokesman said.

He said the fireworks items were to be used in the New Year night. The police were making efforts to arrest the accomplices of the accused.