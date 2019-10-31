Nasirabad police recover kidnapped girl in Dasht

Police recovered an abducted girl from Dasht area of Mastung district on Thursday who was kidnapped from Nasirabad district few days ago by an alleged accused

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Police recovered an abducted girl from Dasht area of Mastung district on Thursday who was kidnapped from Nasirabad district few days ago by an alleged accused.

According to police sources, on special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Nasirabad Shuhab Azeem Lehri, police team led by Nasirabad Police Station, SHO HabibUllah Lashari conducted a successful raid and recovered the abductee girl.

The police sources said the girl was kidnapped from Goth AmanUllah area of Nasirabad district few days back.

Police registered a case and started search for an alleged kidnapper.