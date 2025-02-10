Open Menu

Nasrat Division Canals To Be Closed Till February 12

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February 12

Due to shortage of water in Main Rohri Canal, various outlet canals of Nasrat Division will remain closed till February 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Due to shortage of water in Main Rohri Canal, various outlet canals of Nasrat Division will remain closed till February 12.

This was intimated by Executive Engineer Nasrat Division, Shaheed Benazirabad.

XEN Nasrat Division in his statement said that due to shortage of water in Rohri Canal, the various outlet canals of Nasrat Division will remain closed till February 12, which include Dhoro Naro Minor, Khariyon Minor, Jhimal Minor, Jam Sahib Minor and Chan bandhani Distry will remain closed till 6 am till February 12.

