Nasreen Azhar for improving skills of health professionals in maternal, child care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairperson Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar on Wednesday stressed for improving the skills of those involved in maternal and child care in the country particularly rural areas.

Talking to APP, she said that organizing extensive training programmes for the traditional birth attendants was imperative, while provision of safe delivery kits to these birth attendants must be ensured in an endeavor to bring down the number of maternal and child deaths in the rural areas.

She said that provision of efficient health care services is possible only through the allocation of maximum budget and by implementing the existing health policies.

She said that reconfiguring the whole health policy, augmenting resource input, recognizing weak areas a massive campaign to create public awareness regarding health care in mothers are ultimate solutions to meet the challenges.

She also added that in remote local communities could not access health services because they were too scattered, with families unable to reach the nearest hospital in time in emergencies.