UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasreen Azhar For Improving Skills Of Health Professionals In Maternal, Child Care

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 12:10 PM

Nasreen Azhar for improving skills of health professionals in maternal, child care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Chairperson Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar stressed for improving the skills of those involved in maternal and child care in the country particularly rural areas.

Talking to APP, she said that organizing extensive training programmes for the traditional birth attendants was imperative, while provision of safe delivery kits to these birth attendants must be ensured in an endeavor to bring down the number of maternal and child deaths in the rural areas.

She said that provision of efficient health care services is possible only through the allocation of maximum budget and by implementing the existing health policies.

She said that reconfiguring the whole health policy, augmenting resource input, recognizing weak areas a massive campaign to create public awareness regarding health care in mothers are ultimate solutions to meet the challenges.

She also added that in remote local communities could not access health services because they were too scattered, with families unable to reach the nearest hospital in time in emergencies.

395/778

Related Topics

Budget

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

12 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

12 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.