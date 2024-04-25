Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched

Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgaar Committee in collaboration with Bhitai Arts Council hosted a launching ceremony of the book ‘Popatan jahra Khwab’ written by poetess Nasreen Noori here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgaar Committee in collaboration with Bhitai Arts Council hosted a launching ceremony of the book ‘Popatan jahra Khwab’ written by poetess Nasreen Noori here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Thursday

Eminent intellectuals, writers and poets attended the impressive ceremony and expressed their views on the book.

Chairman Bhitai Arts Council Rafiq Essani Memon hosted the literary session while Chairperson Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgar Committee Sindh Shahnaz Siddique Rahu, Israr Leghari, Niaz Memon Amar Sindhu, Zulfiqar Halepoto Nazeer Naz, Dodo Chandio, Farheen Mughal,Naseer MIrza. poet Akaas Ansari and Zulfiqar Qadri also attended the book launching ceremony.

