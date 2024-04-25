Nasreen Noori’s Book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ Launched
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 11:25 PM
Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgaar Committee in collaboration with Bhitai Arts Council hosted a launching ceremony of the book ‘Popatan jahra Khwab’ written by poetess Nasreen Noori here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Thursday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgaar Committee in collaboration with Bhitai Arts Council hosted a launching ceremony of the book ‘Popatan jahra Khwab’ written by poetess Nasreen Noori here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Thursday
Eminent intellectuals, writers and poets attended the impressive ceremony and expressed their views on the book.
Chairman Bhitai Arts Council Rafiq Essani Memon hosted the literary session while Chairperson Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgar Committee Sindh Shahnaz Siddique Rahu, Israr Leghari, Niaz Memon Amar Sindhu, Zulfiqar Halepoto Nazeer Naz, Dodo Chandio, Farheen Mughal,Naseer MIrza. poet Akaas Ansari and Zulfiqar Qadri also attended the book launching ceremony.
APP/nsm
.
Recent Stories
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence
Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping Mission in DR Congo set to leav ..
Putin says plans to visit China in May
US reinstates open internet rules rescinded under Trump
Pakistan embassy organizes scholarship award ceremony in Kathmandu
SC to hear case pertaining IHC judges' letter on April 30
SC orders removal of barriers outside buildings in Karachi
PFA launches crackdown, impose fine for selling expired drinks, food items
ICRC, Rehab Initiative host diplomatic spouses' tour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office11 minutes ago
-
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil Rights in South Asia ..31 minutes ago
-
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy organizes scholarship award ceremony in Kathmandu32 minutes ago
-
SC to hear case pertaining IHC judges' letter on April 3032 minutes ago
-
SC orders removal of barriers outside buildings in Karachi32 minutes ago
-
PFA launches crackdown, impose fine for selling expired drinks, food items32 minutes ago
-
ICRC, Rehab Initiative host diplomatic spouses' tour32 minutes ago
-
Senior Army Commanders visit families of customs' martyrs to condole58 minutes ago
-
Poland-Pakistan corporation established on solid foundations: Polish envoy58 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate passes ruling to constitute Special Committee of Upper House58 minutes ago
-
“Tragic day on Attock roads: fatal motorcycle collisions and a speedy dumper’s deadly impact60 minutes ago