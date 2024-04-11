Open Menu

Nasreen Palijo Expresses Sorrow Over Noorani Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Nasreen Palijo expresses sorrow over Noorani incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People Party's Women Wing leader Nasreen Palijo has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of devotees in an accident occurred near Noorani area in Hub.

In a statement she condoled the death of 17 people of Jokhio community residents of village Qasim Palijo near Makli. She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

