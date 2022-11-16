Nasreen urges maximum registration of women voters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Leader of Jamiat Ulema e islam (JUI) Nasreen has said that shortcomings in registration of women voters was a matter of concern and urged upon the NADRA to play role in issuance of CNIC to the women.

She was addressing a seminar at Yusufabad held under the aegis of Association for Creation of Employment here. The seminar beside others was also attended by officials from the Election Commission, education Committee and local voters including women.

Nasreen said women face various problems during applying for a CNIC and that was why most of the women voters could not register themselves as a voter. She said the maximum registration of women voters would further expand the political sphere of our society.

She said the NADRA office has agreed to offer a mobile van for provision of CNIC to the women and their registrations as voters so that they could also add their important share in political process and country's development as well.