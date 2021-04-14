UrduPoint.com
Nasrullah Khan Appointed As BISE Peshawar Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:16 PM

Nasrullah Khan appointed as BISE Peshawar Chairman

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has appointed Principal Government College Peshawar Nasrullah Khan as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar Chairman on deputation basis for a period of two years with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has appointed Principal Government College Peshawar Nasrullah Khan as board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar Chairman on deputation basis for a period of two years with immediate effect.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department has issued notification in this regard here on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

