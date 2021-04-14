Nasrullah Khan appointed as BISE Peshawar Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has appointed Principal Government College Peshawar Nasrullah Khan as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar Chairman on deputation basis for a period of two years with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has appointed Principal Government College Peshawar Nasrullah Khan as board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar Chairman on deputation basis for a period of two years with immediate effect.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department has issued notification in this regard here on Wednesday.