Nasrullah Of QWP To Contest CB Election From Ward No-5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Nasrullah Khan of Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) will contest Cantonment board election from Ward No-5 Peshawar Cantonment, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He has filed nomination papers in the presence of provincial and city district chapter office bearers of the party.

Head of the party minority wing, Akhtar Munir, senior vice chairman City District Peshawar, Syed Sabir Shah Bacha and other party office bearers were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

