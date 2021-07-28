Nasrullah of QWP to contest CB election from Ward No-5

(@FahadShabbir)

Nasrullah Khan of Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) will contest Cantonment Board election from Ward No-5 Peshawar Cantonment, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Nasrullah Khan of Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) will contest Cantonment board election from Ward No-5 Peshawar Cantonment, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He has filed nomination papers in the presence of provincial and city district chapter office bearers of the party.

Head of the party minority wing, Akhtar Munir, senior vice chairman City District Peshawar, Syed Sabir Shah Bacha and other party office bearers were also present on the occasion.