Open Menu

Nasser Bagh Restoration In Final Stage

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Nasser Bagh restoration in final stage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Restoration of the historical Nasser Bagh on The Mall to its former glory has entered its final stages.

According to a spokesperson for the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the authority has installed lush green grass, colorful flower beds and floodlights in the park, which spans over 100 kanals. Nestled between Lower Mall and Kutchery Road, the British-era park neighbors Government College, Punjab University, and the Town Hall. It is frequented by locals seeking a quick respite from the hustle of urban life. The park, known as Band Stand Garden due to military band performances during the Raj, had been in need of a visual upgrade, according to residents who had requested government support in this regard.

Acting on the instructions of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA started its renovation.

Additionally, the park's fountain has been revitalised, and preventive measures against dengue, such as the application of anti-larva medicine, have been implemented.

Its boundary wall has also been removed to provide a "fresh visual experience," the spokesperson added.

Separately, as part of its beautification plan to enhance the visual appeal of the provincial capital, the authority has completed work to refurbish The Mall. It has, among other measures, planted grass along a six-kilometer-long and 30-foot-wide stretch from the Charing Cross to the Mian Mir Bridge. The department is also in the process of planting more trees and installing colorful flower beds along the canal ahead of the winter. These beds will be raised from the ground for better visibility, the spokesperson said.

"The PHA is determined to transforming Lahore into a city of gardens and flowers in the truest sense of the word," he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Road Bagh From Government

Recent Stories

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

13 hours ago
Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

15 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

15 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

15 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

15 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

15 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan