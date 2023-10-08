Nasser Bagh restoration in final stage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Restoration of the historical Nasser Bagh on The Mall to its former glory has entered its final stages.

According to a spokesperson for the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the authority has installed lush green grass, colorful flower beds and floodlights in the park, which spans over 100 kanals. Nestled between Lower Mall and Kutchery Road, the British-era park neighbors Government College, Punjab University, and the Town Hall. It is frequented by locals seeking a quick respite from the hustle of urban life. The park, known as Band Stand Garden due to military band performances during the Raj, had been in need of a visual upgrade, according to residents who had requested government support in this regard.

Acting on the instructions of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA started its renovation.

Additionally, the park's fountain has been revitalised, and preventive measures against dengue, such as the application of anti-larva medicine, have been implemented.

Its boundary wall has also been removed to provide a "fresh visual experience," the spokesperson added.

Separately, as part of its beautification plan to enhance the visual appeal of the provincial capital, the authority has completed work to refurbish The Mall. It has, among other measures, planted grass along a six-kilometer-long and 30-foot-wide stretch from the Charing Cross to the Mian Mir Bridge. The department is also in the process of planting more trees and installing colorful flower beds along the canal ahead of the winter. These beds will be raised from the ground for better visibility, the spokesperson said.

"The PHA is determined to transforming Lahore into a city of gardens and flowers in the truest sense of the word," he added.