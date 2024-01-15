NASTP Park Aims To Transform Country Into Knowledge Economy, Create Jobs: DG
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Director General National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Air Vice Marshal (RETD) Asad Ikram said on Monday that the 'Digital Science Park' was established in Karachi to transform the country into a knowledge-based economy and provide employment opportunities for the youth.
Talking to ptv news channel, he said that it was part of a strategic initiative designed to benefit the country in numerous ways, adding, that these parks will serve as a launchpad for the country’s leading researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.
He added that NASTP is a project of national and strategic significance that would yield manifold benefits for the country, adding, that it would spur technological progress and foster self-reliance by offering a platform to the youth.
He said that under this project we will set a model for the whole nation, adding, that the 'Digital Science Park' would conceived as a world-class facility that will promote multidisciplinary innovations.
The government will give special emphasis to science and technology education to enable the youth to reach their
potential, he further mentioned.
"Equipping the youth with the latest technologies will help create immense opportunities for them,” he added.
Replying to a question, he said that NSTP will include agriculture technology, automobile technology, education technology, and energy technology and will create a further scope of jobs.
He said the digital park will represent a milestone for the country’s IT industry and it will simplify digital infrastructure challenges faced by the local businesses.
