NASTP should establish Software Development House in Faisalabad: FCCI Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) should establish its next Software Development House (SDH) in Faisalabad to provide globally compliant IT eco-system and exploit its export potential and transform it into Cyberabad, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing an open house session of NASTP, he underlined the importance of Information Technology (IT) and digitalization and said that an ecosystem compatible for the promotion of IT must be provided in Faisalabad on priority basis and NASTP must play its key role in this respect.

He said that this innovative institution had been created in close collaboration of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) to cater to the national needs in this cutting-edge technology. He said that NASTP had already created its Software Development Houses (SDH) in Kamara, Islamabad and Karachi while now it had been established in Lahore.

He explained in detail the export potential of Faisalabad and said that the next SDH should be created in Faisalabad. He said that FCCI had already floated an idea to transform this textile city into Cyberabad in addition to promoting the vision of "tech & style" to give a quantum jump to its textile sector. He said that the presence of NASTP would be a major breakthrough for the promotion of IT in Faisalabad. He expressed satisfaction that SDH under the supervision of NASTP has already developed a number of programs which are readily available in the market.

He said that the NASTP would have an auditorium, conference hall and meeting rooms to hold international level seminars and conferences. He said that FCCI would extend maximum cooperation for the establishment of NASTP in Faisalabad.

Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba was also present who appreciated the efforts of NASTP in providing a favourable eco-system for the promotion of IT in this fast growing city of Pakistan.