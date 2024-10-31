Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Court acquits accused after family of deceased reached reconciliation agreement

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2024) An additional district and Ssessions Judge East on Thursday acquitted Natasha Danish, a woman who was accused in the Karsaz traffic accident case.

The court acquitted Natasha Danish after the decreased family reached a reconciliation agreement.

The incident took place earlier this year in August when an out-of-control vehicle on Karsaz Road struck a motorcyclist and several pedestrians. Tragically, a father and his daughter lost their lives in the accident, while five others sustained injuries.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Aamna and her 60-year-old father, Imran. Another individual injured in the crash remains in critical condition.

The initial charges against the suspect were related to the deaths of Imran and Aamna. Following medical examinations that revealed she was under the influence of methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth), additional charges were filed.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the suspect, Natasha Danish, was en route from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ house, a journey of approximately 3 to 4 kilometers, when the accident occurred.