Open Menu

Natasha Danish Acquitted In Karsaz Traffic Accident Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2024 | 02:42 PM

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

Court acquits accused after family of deceased reached reconciliation agreement

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2024) An additional district and Ssessions Judge East on Thursday acquitted Natasha Danish, a woman who was accused in the Karsaz traffic accident case.

The court acquitted Natasha Danish after the decreased family reached a reconciliation agreement.

The incident took place earlier this year in August when an out-of-control vehicle on Karsaz Road struck a motorcyclist and several pedestrians. Tragically, a father and his daughter lost their lives in the accident, while five others sustained injuries.

A father and daughter lost their lives when an SUV collided with multiple vehicles on Karsaz Road on August 19.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Aamna and her 60-year-old father, Imran. Another individual injured in the crash remains in critical condition.

The initial charges against the suspect were related to the deaths of Imran and Aamna. Following medical examinations that revealed she was under the influence of methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth), additional charges were filed.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the suspect, Natasha Danish, was en route from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ house, a journey of approximately 3 to 4 kilometers, when the accident occurred.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic August Women FIR Family From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

31 minutes ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

3 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

15 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

15 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

15 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

15 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan