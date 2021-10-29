UrduPoint.com

NATCA Conducts Consultative Session On NCVEP-2021

Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:28 PM

NATCA conducts consultative session on NCVEP-2021

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has conducted a consultation session on formulating National Counter Violent Extremism Policy (NCVEP) 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has conducted a consultation session on formulating National Counter Violent Extremism Policy (NCVEP) 2021.

The session was moderated by DIG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan (PSP), Director General Monitoring, Evaluation and Capacity Building (ME&CB), NACTA.

The session was attended by prominent personalities from all walks of life including academia, culture, media and civil society.

Dr Akbar Nasir welcomed the participants and highlighted the significance of National CVE policy 2021 and NACTA's role in its formulation in light of Revised National Action Plan 2021.

They participants highlighted significance of social media in spreading menace of extremism and stressed upon creation of open spaces and dialogue forums, revisiting media content and spreading harmony and peace by promoting art, culture and shared norms.

Poverty, social injustice and non-implementation of laws were underlined as major causes of rise in extremism and violence.

They underlined the need to develop an effective narrative based upon culture and shared values.

DG ME&CB added that similar consultation sessions will be conducted at Lahore and Quetta to incorporate experts input before finalizing a national policy. DIG Dar Ali Khan Khattak (PSP), DIG Coordination, NACTA Director Obaid Farooq Malik, Deputy Director Syed Tahir Kazim, Assistant Director Arshad Noor Bangash, Assistant Director Ms. Naureen Razzaq and Assistant Director Saif ur Rehman Tahir were also present in the meeting.

