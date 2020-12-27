NATCO be made profitable in all circumstances: MD NATCO

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Managing Director, Northern Areas Transport Corporation (NATCO) Kamal Hussain has said that NATCO was a national institution and it would be made profitable in all circumstances.

"No negligence would be tolerated in this regard," he said.

Talking to journalists here in Gilgit, he said that the confidence of the people on the institution restored as the service has been improved.

He said that the coaster service of NATCO from Skardu to Gilgit has been closed for many years, butnow again Skardu station manager directed to run the service.

He said that Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon was also cooperating to make this institution functional and stable.