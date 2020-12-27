UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATCO Be Made Profitable In All Circumstances: MD NATCO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:20 PM

NATCO be made profitable in all circumstances: MD NATCO

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Managing Director, Northern Areas Transport Corporation (NATCO) Kamal Hussain has said that NATCO was a national institution and it would be made profitable in all circumstances.

"No negligence would be tolerated in this regard," he said.

Talking to journalists here in Gilgit, he said that the confidence of the people on the institution restored as the service has been improved.

He said that the coaster service of NATCO from Skardu to Gilgit has been closed for many years, butnow again Skardu station manager directed to run the service.

He said that Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon was also cooperating to make this institution functional and stable.

Related Topics

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Skardu All From

Recent Stories

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

56 minutes ago

WAM REPORT: UAE on frontlines of combatting spread ..

1 hour ago

SCC’s &#039;Recommendation Committee&#039; prepa ..

1 hour ago

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

2 hours ago

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.