NATCO bus plunges into ravine in Kohistan kills one, injures 43

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :At least one passenger died and 43 others were injured when a tragic bus accident occurred at Shorgrah Lower Kohistan as a Northern Areas Transport Company (NATCO) bus fell into a deep gorge due to certain reasons.

Rescue 1122 Lower Kohistan and local law enforcement agencies swiftly provided medical assistance to all injured individuals at the accident site. Subsequently, they were transferred to the Basham Hospital for further treatment and later most of the injured passengers were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

The ill-fated bus was en route from Gilgit to Islamabad when the accident occurred. Authorities are working diligently to manage the situation and provide necessary support to the victims and their families.

Due to the substantial number of injured, Rescue 1122 requested additional ambulance services in Lower Kohistan to ensure prompt medical attention for all those affected.

Initial reports indicate that the accident has resulted in injuries to approximately 40 to 43 individuals in Lower Kohistan.