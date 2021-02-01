NATCO decides to add several new vehicles into its fleet

The management of Northern Areas Transport Corporation (NATCO) on Monday decided to add several new vehicles into the fleet of NATCO.

Reliable source told APP that older vehicles were running on different routes for a long time, therefore management of NATCO decided to provide new vehicles by grounding the old vehicles.

Source revealed that MD NATCO tasked the managers of various stations to modernize the company and an integrated and comprehensive strategy be formulated to increase the profits of the company.

The Chief Minister and Chief Secretary assured all possible cooperation to the new management of NATCO to modernize it, source Informed.

According to source a comprehensive plan was being worked out to ensure check and balance in NATCO.

Consideration was also being given to introducing e-system to bring transparency in the system.

The routes on which the service was closed were being restored and additional service on some routes was also being considered, source told.

According to sources, the reforms in the company would not only solve problems faced by the passengers but would also be of great benefit to the employees of the company.