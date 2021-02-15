NATCO will be made profitable company: CM GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Monday informed that NATCO would be made a profitable company and all loans taken from banks would be paid in phases

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Monday informed that NATCO would be made a profitable company and all loans taken from banks would be paid in phases.

During a meeting, Chief Minister said that a strategy should be formulated to eliminate all the deficits of the department in order to make it profitable.

He said that transport and cargo systems should be modernized and re-forms should also be made with regard to employees so that the performance of employees could be improved.

Khalid Khursheed stressed for set goals to reduce the company's deficit in order to facilitate with better transportation and ensure that these goals were achieved.

He also directed the Finance Secretary to ensure payment of NATCO arrears.

On this occasion, MD NATCO gave a detailed briefing to Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid regarding the organization.