UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nathiagali Free Medical Camp Continues On 2nd Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

Nathiagali free medical camp continues on 2nd day

District administration Abbottabad's free medical camp at Rural Health Center (RHC) Nathiagali under Health Outreach programe continued where specialist doctors have examined more than 150 patients on Wednesday

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad's free medical camp at Rural Health Center (RHC) Nathiagali under Health Outreach programe continued where specialist doctors have examined more than 150 patients on Wednesday.

In the camp specialist doctors including gynecologist, skin specialists, child specialists and other doctors have examined the patients and besides examination of patients, ECG, Lab tests and ultrasound facility was also provided.

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada monitored the medical camp and facilities being provided to the patients. Today gynecologists, the staff of RHC and volunteers also performed a special duty to facilitate the patients of Galyat.

While talking to the media DHO Dr. Faisal Khanzada said that owing to the Coronavirus lockdown the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the hospitals is closed and ban on public transport and people were unable to visit hospitals, we have decided to provide basic health facilities to the masses at their doorstep and with the cooperation of district administration organized this free medical camp, adding the DHO said.

He further said that we would continue our efforts to facilitate the masses during the outbreak of Coronavirus in all over the country.

Dr. Faisal Khanzada further said that district administration and Health department would organize more free medical camps under Health Outreach programe in all Tehsils particularly in COVID-19 hit areas including Havelian, Lora, Boi, Circle Sherwan and Bakot to reduce the burden of patients on hospitals.

District administration and health department organized free medical camp keeping in view of the difficulties of people in the wake of Coronavirus in all over the country and to provide medical facilities to the far-flung areas of district Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Visit Circle Havelian Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

26 minutes ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

41 minutes ago

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Frenchman cleared of charges for aiding migrants

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.