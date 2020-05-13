Nathiagali free medical camp continues on 2nd day

District administration Abbottabad's free medical camp at Rural Health Center (RHC) Nathiagali under Health Outreach programe continued where specialist doctors have examined more than 150 patients on Wednesday

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad's free medical camp at Rural Health Center (RHC) Nathiagali under Health Outreach programe continued where specialist doctors have examined more than 150 patients on Wednesday.

In the camp specialist doctors including gynecologist, skin specialists, child specialists and other doctors have examined the patients and besides examination of patients, ECG, Lab tests and ultrasound facility was also provided.

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada monitored the medical camp and facilities being provided to the patients. Today gynecologists, the staff of RHC and volunteers also performed a special duty to facilitate the patients of Galyat.

While talking to the media DHO Dr. Faisal Khanzada said that owing to the Coronavirus lockdown the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the hospitals is closed and ban on public transport and people were unable to visit hospitals, we have decided to provide basic health facilities to the masses at their doorstep and with the cooperation of district administration organized this free medical camp, adding the DHO said.

He further said that we would continue our efforts to facilitate the masses during the outbreak of Coronavirus in all over the country.

Dr. Faisal Khanzada further said that district administration and Health department would organize more free medical camps under Health Outreach programe in all Tehsils particularly in COVID-19 hit areas including Havelian, Lora, Boi, Circle Sherwan and Bakot to reduce the burden of patients on hospitals.

District administration and health department organized free medical camp keeping in view of the difficulties of people in the wake of Coronavirus in all over the country and to provide medical facilities to the far-flung areas of district Abbottabad.