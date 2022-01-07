UrduPoint.com

Nathiagali Hotel Bidding Process Held Transparently: Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that Nathiagali hotel bidding process was done with full transparency and open competition as per the auction policy of GDA.

There was no flaws in awarding contract for the construction of a four Star Hotel at Nathiagali, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had always made struggle to eliminate corruption from the society, he stated.

Commenting on donation money for PTI, he said national institutions are working independently in the country and we didn't conceal anything from the general public. Meanwhile, the federal minister after announcement of the advisory committee for Sindh, said that all out efforts are being made to prepare and restructuring the PTI for Sindh areas.

He expressed the hope that PTI candidates would defeat Zardari mafia in upcoming elections.

