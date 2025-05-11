Nathiagali Rally Demonstrates Unity Against Indian Aggression
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A large and spirited rally was held in Nathiagali on Sunday to demonstrate national unity and solidarity in response to Indian aggression. The event was jointly organized by the district administration, Rescue 1122 and the police department of Abbottabad.
Citizens from all walks of life participated enthusiastically, displaying a strong sense of patriotism and support for the country.
Rescue 1122 personnel, under the instructions of District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi, actively took part in the rally, alongside scholars, traders, hotel owners, government officials, and members of various political and religious parties.
Led by the district administration, the rally moved through the main bazaar of Nathiagali, chant with slogans of “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army.” The purpose of the rally was to send a powerful message in support of Pakistan’s stance and to promote national cohesion.
Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of unity in the face of external threats and expressed unwavering support for the armed forces. The rally concluded with prayers for the country’s security and the continued success of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Eye Foundation makes remarkable achievements in last two years3 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan announces support for sportsmen, athletes; Boxer Waseem awarded Rs 100 mln3 minutes ago
-
Nathiagali rally demonstrates unity against Indian aggression3 minutes ago
-
Seminar in Abbottabad emphasizes solidarity, national defense3 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers arrested, over 4 kg of drugs recovered3 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to mothers on International Mother’s Day3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct crackdown on liquor suppliers, 4 arrested3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan army proved it's pride: Aleem Khan3 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 6 with illegal arms3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to host "Beyond the Plastic Waste" Conference ahead of World Environment Day1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to mothers on Mother’s Day1 hour ago
-
Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass nearing completion:, Mohsin Naqvi orders 100% completion1 hour ago