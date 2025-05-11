Open Menu

Nathiagali Rally Demonstrates Unity Against Indian Aggression

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A large and spirited rally was held in Nathiagali on Sunday to demonstrate national unity and solidarity in response to Indian aggression. The event was jointly organized by the district administration, Rescue 1122 and the police department of Abbottabad.

Citizens from all walks of life participated enthusiastically, displaying a strong sense of patriotism and support for the country.

Rescue 1122 personnel, under the instructions of District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi, actively took part in the rally, alongside scholars, traders, hotel owners, government officials, and members of various political and religious parties.

Led by the district administration, the rally moved through the main bazaar of Nathiagali, chant with slogans of “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army.” The purpose of the rally was to send a powerful message in support of Pakistan’s stance and to promote national cohesion.

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of unity in the face of external threats and expressed unwavering support for the armed forces. The rally concluded with prayers for the country’s security and the continued success of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

