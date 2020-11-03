Natia Mushaira held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Fatima Foundation Sukkur with collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), on Tuesday organized a 'Natia Mushaira' to commemorate Eid Milad un Nabi and pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Chairperson of the Foundation, Nosheen Khan while presiding over the Mushaira, said that we have to follow golden teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"It is also our prime responsibility to apply teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in our daily life." she said.

Naila Bhutto, Rubina Kayani, Keenjhar Nazeer and others said that 'Naat' is an important component of literature and few people are blessed to write it.

Speakers said that Naat is a reliable reference in urdu Literature and its an honour to write and recite Naat as well.