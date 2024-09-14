Open Menu

Nation All Set To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) With Great Enthusiasm, Fervour

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Nation all set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great enthusiasm, fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Muslims all over the world including Pakistan are excited to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on September 17 with great enthusiasm and fervour.

With just three days to go, the entire country is abuzz with excitement as preparations reach its final stage.

Bazaars, shopping centers, and streets are adorned with vibrant decorations, colourful lights, and intricate paperwork, creating a mesmerizing spectacle, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

Government buildings, mosques, and private homes are illuminated with elaborate lighting arrangements, radiating a sense of joy and devotion, said a citizen.

The air is filled with the sweet scent of traditional sweets and the sound of Naats as people from all walks of life come together to express their love and reverence for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), said another citizen.

Religious scholars and clerics are delivering sermons and lectures, highlighting the teachings and significance of the Prophet's life, said a religious scholar.

"Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is a reminder of the Prophet's (PBUH) message of peace, love, and compassion.

We must strive to follow his teachings and spread harmony in society

." Imam Muhammad Ali from Lahore said.

"The Prophet (PBUH) taught us the importance of unity and brotherhood. On this day, we must come together and strengthen our bonds with each other," Imam Masjid Muhammad Ibrahim from Islamabad added.

"We have been selling traditional sweets and decorations for weeks now. The demand is high, and we are working day and night to meet the orders," Muhammad Saleem, Sweet Shop owner in Lahore said.

"We are offering special discounts on our products to cater to the large number of customers. It is a busy time for us, but we are enjoying the festive atmosphere," Ali Hassan, a shop owner in Islamabad.

"People are buying a lot of decorations, lights, and garlands from me. I am working day and night to keep up with the demand," Muhammad Aslam, a Vendor in Karachi said.

"This is the peak season for us vendors. We work hard to provide the best products to the people and they respond by buying from us in large quantities," another Vendor added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad World Muhammad Ali September Mosque Muslim All From Government Best Unity Foods Limited PTV Love

Recent Stories

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

45 minutes ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

49 minutes ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

5 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

14 hours ago
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

14 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

15 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

19 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

19 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

19 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan