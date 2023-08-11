Open Menu

Nation All Set To Celebrate Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Nation all set to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The nation is all set to celebrate Independence Day on Monday (August 14) with great enthusiasm and fervor across the country including the twin cities.

As the arrival of Independence Day is nearer, the youth of the country are enthusiastic to purchase colourful national flags and portraits of national heroes for ornamenting their houses and vehicles.

Vendors, who have set up special stalls on the roadside, have expressed happiness over an increase in sales as children throng to buy stuff.

The national flags could be seen hoisted on main roads including the highways of the Federal capital.

The cultural and literary organizations have arranged special programs to celebrate Independence Day.

Children are busy collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

On the other hand, booksellers and shopkeepers said stickers are also in high demand this year.

A buyer, namely Sardar Santok Singh, has said that "We celebrate national days, especially independence day, with full zeal.

Another buyer, namely Muhammad Ghazanfar, who decorated his vehicles with the national flag said every year he decorate his car to celebrate Independence Day.

The educational institutions would conduct special programmes including speech, debate, essay writing, singing, and painting competitions to mark the day.

On Independence Day, the national flag will be hoisted at Important public buildings, Heritage sites and monumental buildings across Pakistan. These sites would also be illuminated with colourful lights to celebrate the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Car Buy Independence August All

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

59 minutes ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

1 hour ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of consultation to select caretak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

4 hours ago
Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of i ..

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of its ‘DAWAMEE’ programme

11 hours ago
 Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairm ..

Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairman WAPDA

13 hours ago
 Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

13 hours ago
 Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

13 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Bali ..

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss b ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan