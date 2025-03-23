Nation, armed forces ready to protect motherland; render any kind of sacrifice: President

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that they got freedom after immense sacrifices and to protect this freedom was a huge responsibility for which the entire nation and the armed forces were ready to render any kind of sacrifice.
Addressing the Pakistan Day parade, the president said ‘Unity, faith and discipline’ was the motive given by the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which would enable them to meet all challenges as in the past, they had given befitting response to all external and internal terrorism.
The president congratulated the nation on the historic day and said March 23 was an important day for the nation as they achieved freedom under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and the dream of Allama Iqbal dream that had made it possible.
Millions of Muslims who had sacrificed and turned the dream into reality, he said, adding on this day, they paid tribute to their martyrs. The president said the objective behind creation of Pakistan was the establishment of a modern welfare country based upon principles of equality, justice and rule of law.
On this day, he said they pledged to achieve the same objectives, with the same spirit with which the day was being celebrated.
The president said India had always tried to cast an evil eye on Pakistan while Khawarij and other terrorists' outfits wanted to achieve their evil designs, but he wanted to tell them that the nation and the armed forces were standing in unison and would foil their nefarious designs.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, three services chiefs, top military brass, Federal ministers, parliamentarians and members of the diplomatic corps were present during the ceremony.
He further stressed that they should also save their young generation from disappointment and despair.
The fifth-generation warfare had turned into a challenge, he said, adding that they had the capacity to overcome difficulties as they were a spirited nation and would not bog down with challenges.
The president expressed the resolve that despite all challenges, they would continue building the nation.
“Pakistan is facing geo-political challenges, while their brave armed forces, with support of nation, have been giving unprecedented sacrifices,” he added.
The president stressed upon the need of further strengthening of defence, boosting of economic sectors including agriculture, and creation of jobs for the youth.
Terming the youth of the nation as ‘an asset of the nation’, he stressed upon equipping them with the research-based education and the latest technological training.
Besides he urged all the provincial governments to focus on social welfare initiatives.
He opined that the journey was difficult but not impossible as the nation possessed the real power because determination, hard work and the spirit of patriotism had always steered them.
The president said that Pakistan’s foreign policy was based upon ensuring stability and peace and they wanted strong ties with their neighbours and the international community based upon mutual respect and shared goals of prosperity.
President Zardari also paid tribute to the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies for giving unprecedented sacrifices.
He said on March 23, they had not forgotten their Kashmiri brethren and sisters who had been bracing the Indian atrocities, and they extended their full solidarity to them and saluted their unprecedented sacrifices.
The president reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue raising its voice at all global fora for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and demanded of the international community to ensure the implementation of the UN resolutions so that Kashmiri should decide their own future.
The president also expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Palestinians and urged the international community to take decisive actions to stop the genocide, and ensure that without any foreign interference, Palestinians should be given the right to decide their own future and sovereignty.
The president appealed to the nation to work for realization of the true objectives of the motherland and prayed for the nation’s prosperity, unity and strength.
He also appreciated the parade commander for arranging the splendid event.
During the ceremony, a marvelous flypast was displayed by the Pakistan Airforce formations.
Different formations of Sherdil, Mirage, F16, JF 17 Thunder and J10C displayed the high-speed past, piercing through sky with spectacular speed.
Earlier, the president reviewed the smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces that took part in the parade.
A presidential salute was given to him while the national anthem was played.
The president had arrived the venue in the traditional presidential chariot accompanied by his bodyguards riding on horses.
On the occasion, the military band also presented musical tunes based upon national songs.
