Nation, Army know how to defend motherland: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Thursday said that nation and Armed forces knew how to defend every inch of motherland.

While talking to APP here in connection with upcoming defence day (September - 6) celebrations, Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan was a country of brave people.

The defence day reminds us of the numerous sacrifices the nation rendered, particularly the heroics of our armed forces in 1965 war. The provincial parliamentary secretary said that India had never acknowledged Pakistan status as an independent country..

He said that the defence day marked every year but this year it was observed to express solidarity with Kashmir brethren.

Nadeem Qureshi said that India had been committing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the last 72 years.

India took unconstitutional step on August - 5, 2019 to convert Kashmiris into minority adding that it unmasked the ugly face of India before the world, he added.

In a message to youth about defence day, Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistani youth was the frontline squad and the incumbent government was paying special focus on various schemes for their welfare through Ehsaas Emergency Programme.

The youth of the country was well aware of the enemy and would play effective role whenever needed, he added.

