UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation, Army Know How To Defend Motherland: Nadeem Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:00 PM

Nation, Army know how to defend motherland: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Thursday said that nation and Armed forces knew how to defend every inch of motherland.

While talking to APP here in connection with upcoming defence day (September - 6) celebrations, Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan was a country of brave people.

The defence day reminds us of the numerous sacrifices the nation rendered, particularly the heroics of our armed forces in 1965 war. The provincial parliamentary secretary said that India had never acknowledged Pakistan status as an independent country..

He said that the defence day marked every year but this year it was observed to express solidarity with Kashmir brethren.

Nadeem Qureshi said that India had been committing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the last 72 years.

India took unconstitutional step on August - 5, 2019 to convert Kashmiris into minority adding that it unmasked the ugly face of India before the world, he added.

In a message to youth about defence day, Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistani youth was the frontline squad and the incumbent government was paying special focus on various schemes for their welfare through Ehsaas Emergency Programme.

The youth of the country was well aware of the enemy and would play effective role whenever needed, he added.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Minority Jammu August September 2019 Government Defence Day

Recent Stories

All foreign, local players will be available for r ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.03 a barrel W ..

17 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

23 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.