Nation asks Sharif family to unveil sources of its multi-billion assets before nation: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday asked Sharif family particularly former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to unearth the sources of his worth multi-billion assets before the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday asked Sharif family particularly former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to unearth the sources of his worth multi-billion assets before the nation.

The plunderers of national wealth would be accountable for their illegal assets, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He accused Nawaz Sharif for making money through illegal means.

Voicing serious concerns over the weak policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) last regime, he said it had left behind billions of rupees in deficit. "The nation is demanding the Sharif family to disclose the sources of its huge assets," he said.

The PML-N leaders were absconders in the corruption cases, he said adding the PML-N government had made expensive agreements in power sector for its kickbacks. The exports had declined during PML-N government, he added.

About the formation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said it was constituted for the personal gains of the opposition parties' leaders and it had nothing do with public issues.

He said Sharif family had made colossal losses to the national exchequer.

In reply to a question, the minister said the opposition had lost its moral authority for holding long march.

He warned opposition parties to desist from organizing public meetings amid coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing fear about the burgeoning ratio of COVID-19 patients, he said the opposition parties were not caring about the standard operating procedures during public meetings.

Countering PML-N vice president Maryam's negative agenda, he said former prime minister's daughter was targeting national institutions in her public addresses.

Appreciating the wisdom and dynamic vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, he said the world had acknowledged the vibrant policies of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for promoting friendly relations with other countries besides making efforts for peace in the region.

About relations with Arab countries, he said the Muslim nations had great respect for the current leadership of Pakistan.