Nation believes in PTI-led serious, experienced leadership: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said that his party' s voters and supporters believed in their leadership as Prime Minister Imran Khan was sincere to solve masses' issues.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that it was not a rare thing to face problems in a coalition government, there were many examples in past too, but PTI's serious and experienced leaders would soon resolve all the issues.

''PTI never believed in blame game rather it believed in introducing a transparent system for all national institutions to avoid mishaps in future,'' he stated.

Government would take concrete and practical steps to eliminate menace of corruption from the national institutions, he mentioned.

Opposition despite being remained in power for decades, did nothing to improve the system of education, moreover PML-N and PPP both could not control the ill-practice of acquiring fake degrees, he commented.